Upper Fraser Valley Mounties join Alexa’s Team – Getting Drunk Drivers Off The Road

Fraser Valley – Alexa’s Team honours nine Upper Fraser Valley RCMP officers for their outstanding efforts removing 249 impaired drivers from roadways in 2019.

Alexa’s Team founded in 2008 in memory of 4-year-old Alexa Middelaer killed by an impaired driver recognizes law enforcement officers who excel at removing impaired drivers from the province’s highways. Supported by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), ICBC, RCMP, and municipal police agencies across BC, the officers received their recognition at a presentation in the Chilliwack RCMP Community Policing Office (CPO) on November 4, 2020.

Alexa

Perennial Alexa’s Team all star Constable Mike Sabulsky has served with the RCMP since 2009 and posted to Chilliwack in July of 2011, where he is a member of the Chilliwack Traffic Services Unit. A passionate advocate against impaired driving he has been a member of Alexa’s Team for the past eleven years and all star team member the past ten years.

For a second consecutive year Constable Mathew Ladouceur, Chilliwack Traffic Services with Constable Erich Kern, Chilliwack RCMP front line officer are members of Alexa’s Team. This year Constable Ladouceur achieved all star team status.

Also reaching all-star status on his first time on Alexa’s Team Constable Brett Urano posted to Chilliwack Traffic Services in 2019 now serves as a RCMP front line officer in Creston BC.

A third time member of the Alexa’s Team, Constable Kyle Bowness serves as a Chilliwack front line officer.



Members of Alexa’s Team for the first time Constable Abigail Meeten serves as a Chilliwack front line officer while Constable Kyle Toole and Benjamin Stewart serve Agassiz RCMP and Harpreet Aulakh Fraser Valley Traffic Services.

While serving in Agassiz, Surrey RCMP Corporal James Manson received Alexa’s Team recognition for his work while posted to Mission RCMP.

Chilliwack RCMP’s commitment to stopping impaired driving in our community is unwavering, says Inspector Davy Lee of Chilliwack RCMP. We are proud to have Constables Sabulsky, Urano, Bowness, Ladouceur, Kern, Meeten, Toole, Stewart and Aulakh named to this year’s Alexa’s Team.