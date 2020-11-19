Provincial Health Office – Socialize Only with those in Your Immediate Household – No Gatherings or Household Visitors are Allowed – Masks Mandatory in Inside Spaces – Until December 7

Fraser Valley – It has come down to this, with soaring COVID numbers throughout the province, you can only socialize with those in your immediate household. No gatherings or household visitors are allowed.

Masks are mandatory for all indoor public spaces.

Stay local as possible and try not to travel between health regions.

All in-person religious services are banned for two weeks, and gatherings under 50 people that were previously allowed aren’t anymore. There is an exception for funerals, weddings, and baptisms with fewer than 10 people.

This is now province wide and in effect until December 7.

PHO order on province-wide restrictions

By order and direction of the PHO, all individuals, places of work and businesses in B.C. must significantly reduce social interactions and travel.

The order is in effect from November 19, 2020 at midnight to December 7, 2020 at midnight.

Social gatherings and events

No social gatherings of any size with anyone other than your household or core bubble. For example:

Do not invite friends or extended family to your household

Do not gather outdoors

Do not gather in your backyard

Do not have playdates for children

All events and community-based gatherings as defined in the PHO order – Gatherings and Events (PDF) are suspended. For example:

Galas

Musical or theatre performances

Seasonal activities

Silent auctions

Core bubble

For most people, their core bubble is their immediate household. For others, their core bubble may contain a partner, relative, friend or co-parent who lives in a different household. This should be a maximum of two people outside of those living in your immediate household.

An immediate household is:

A group of people who live in the same dwelling. For example: If you have a rental suite in your home, the suite is a separate household If you live in an apartment or house with roommates, you are all members of the same household



People who live alone

People who live alone cannot host gatherings. They can continue to see the same one or two people of their core bubble at each other’s homes.

University students

Welcoming your child home from university is okay. This is not a social gathering.

Restrictions by sector

Funerals, weddings and baptisms

Movie theatres

Personal and home-based services

Formal meetings

Rental and home sale viewings

Party-buses and limousines

Religious gatherings and worship services

Workplaces

Child extracurricular activities

Allowed activities

These activities are not considered a social gathering:

Going for a walk. You must make sure a walk does not turn into a group of people meeting outside

Parents carpooling kids to and from school

Grandparents providing child care

Restaurants and bars

The order does not impact restaurants and bars. Restaurants and bars can continue to operate as long as they have a COVID-19 Safety Plan and employee protocols in place.

You should only visit a restaurant with people in your household or core bubble. Remember, a maximum of six people at a table

Reservations for private parties that include more than one household or core bubble must be cancelled

WorkSafeBC will be conducting inspections to verify that COVID-19 Safety Plans remain effective. Restaurants that are noncompliant with plan requirements may face orders and fines, and possible referral to public health which may result in a closure order.

Athletic activities

Indoor group physical activities

Businesses, recreation centres or other organizations that organize or operate high risk indoor group physical activities must suspend the following activities:

Spin classes

Hot yoga

High intensity interval training (HIIT)

Guidance on other physical activities done with a group indoors will need to follow updated guidance that is being developed. These activities can stay open while updated guidance is being developed. This includes:

Dance studios

Martial arts

Cheerleading

Gyms and recreation facilities

Gyms and recreation facilities that offer individual workouts and personal training sessions can remain open as long as they have a COVID-19 Safety Plan that is strictly followed.

Sports games, competitions and practices

Games, competitions and practices can continue with no spectators and no travel.

Spectators

No spectators are allowed at any sport activities under the order. The only people allowed to attend sport activities are those that provide care to a participant or player. For example, providing first aid.

Travel for athletic activities

Travel to, from and between regions for athletic activities like games, competitions, training and practice is restricted under this order. For example:

A team from Abbotsford cannot attend a training session in Chilliwack

A team from Victoria cannot attend a practice in Richmond

Exemptions

High performance athletes are not included in the order. To qualify as a high performance athlete, you must be:

Identified by the Canadian Sports Institute Pacific as a high performance athlete affiliated with an accredited provincial or national sports organization

Already training in B.C.

Continuing to follow the safety guidelines of your provincial sports organization

Mask requirements

Masks are now required for everyone in all public indoor settings and workplaces. People who cannot wear a mask or who cannot put on or remove a mask on their own are exempt.

Employers are expected to enforce the mandatory mask policy with both employees and customers

A customer can be refused entry or service if they do not wear a mask

Masks in public indoor settings

Masks are required in all indoor public settings and all retail stores. This includes:

Malls, shopping centres

Grocery stores

Coffee shops

Common areas in hotels

Libraries

Clothing stores

Liquor stores

Drug stores

Community centres

Recreation centres

City Halls

Restaurants and bars when not seated at a table

Masks at workplaces

Masks are required in all workplaces for shared work areas and areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained. This includes:

Elevators

Kitchens

Customer counters

Break rooms

Hallways

Meeting rooms with more than four people

Travel advisory

At this time, all non-essential travel should be avoided. This includes travel into and out of B.C. and between regions of the province. For example:

Do not travel for a vacation

Do not travel to visit friends or family outside of your household or core bubble

What is essential travel?

Individual circumstances may affect whether a particular trip is considered essential or non-essential. Essential travel within B.C. includes:

Regular travel for work within your region

Travel for things like medical appointment and hospital visits

For example, if you live in Vancouver and work in Surrey you can continue to commute.

If you need to travel for essential reasons, take the same health and safety precautions you do at home.

Wash your hands often

Practice safe distancing, 2 m

Travel only with yourself, household or pandemic bubble

Stick to the outdoors whenever possible

Clean spaces often

Travel for mountain sports

Ski and snowboard at your local mountain. For example, if you live in Vancouver, you should ski at Cypress, Grouse or Mt. Seymour.

Coming from outside of B.C.

At this time, people travelling to B.C. from another province or territory within Canada should only come for essential reasons. If you do travel, you are expected to follow the same travel guidelines as everyone else in B.C.

Flights to and from B.C.

The order does not restrict flights entering and leaving B.C.

Enforcement

During a public health emergency under the Public Health Act, the PHO can make orders as needed. You must follow the orders.

Under the Government’s Emergency Program Act, some orders can be enforced by police or other compliance and enforcement officials. People who don’t follow these order could be fined.

Workplace enforcement

In addition to compliance activities by WorkSafe, an Environmental Health Officers team will focus on workplaces in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions to ensure COVID-19 Safety Plan compliance and enable rapid response and action.

