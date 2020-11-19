Introducing AbbyPD Gang Prevention Coordinator and Gang Intervention Team

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department Gang Prevention Coordinator, Harpreet Jhinjar, supports the PATHWAYS program through the community engagement and prevention pillars. The PATHWAYS program uses evidence-informed strategies to connect with youth and young adults identified as being at-risk for participation in gangs or other criminal activities. The PATHWAYS program aims to divert these individuals from the criminal lifestyle by providing services that address the underlying causes of the risk factors.

Abbotsford Police Department Gang Prevention Coordinator, Harpreet Jhinjar

The Gang Intervention Team (GIT) provides individualized support and resources to the youth who participate in the PATHWAYS program. These officers take a hands-on approach to work closely with the youth and help guide them towards more positive choices in life. The youth’s family is also encouraged to be an active participant in the process. The Gang Prevention Coordinator and GIT officers work cohesively to provide a more holistic approach to community engagement, prevention and interventions.

The PATHWAYS program follows three guiding principles:

1. Mitigate risk factors and enhance protective factors.

2. Practice cultural responsiveness and ensure that gang prevention initiatives are responsive and inclusive of cultural communities.

3. Foster collaborations to maximize impact and build and strengthen partnerships at all levels.

Research indicates that gang involvement evolves over time, and that those who do join gangs tend to have specific risk factors . The identification and understanding of these risk factors help us to determine where and how to focus our efforts.

To learn more about PATHWAYS and its mandate, visit https://www.abbypd.ca/pathways.

If you would like to make a referral to the PATHWAYS program, complete the referral form on the AbbyPD website under the Gang Strategy section https://www.abbypd.ca/pathways-referral