Chiefs Trade Schlaht to West Kelowna- Clear Roster Space

Chilliwack/Kelowna/Surrey – The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded 2000-born forward Wyatt Schlaht to the West Kelowna Warriors in exchange for future considerations. Schlaht, a native of Denver, Colorado came to the Chiefs via trade from the Surrey Eagles earlier this season.

This move has been made in order to keep the Chiefs roster compliant with league rules ahead of a corresponding move that will be announced later this week.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Wyatt for everything he did for our team in the time that he was here.” Said Chiefs Head Coach Brian Maloney. “Unfortunately, this decision was solely based on numbers and the roster regulations that we must adhere to.

This has absolutely nothing to do with Wyatt as a player, or a person. This was a really hard decision for our staff to make, as Wyatt has literally done everything we had asked of him and then some. He truly is a classy, professional individual that showed our young players a lot of different things in the time that he was here.” “This is the toughest part of our jobs, coming to decisions like this.” Said Associate Coach Brad Rihela. “Wyatt has been such a positive influence on our team, and it has been a great experience for all of our staff having had the opportunity to coach him.”