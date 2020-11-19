Agassiz Speedway Christmas in July Food Drive Turns Into Bottle Drive – November 28 at Super Valu

Kent/Agassiz (Barbara Ten Bos)- Every year, the Agassiz Speedway have held a Food Drive event every year in July.

“Christmas in July”.

2020 has been different and it was the intent to have this collection at the December Meeting/AGM and Awards with Agassiz Speedway. With the restrictions tightening, that meeting may not be possible.

So, those involved with the track would still like to go ahead with a Bottle drive, food, cash and toy collection for Agassiz Harrison Community Services Christmas needs. If you have bottles and cans you would like to contribute they can be dropped off at the Downtown Super Valu or they can be picked up.

A collection area will be set up at the Downtown Super Valu on Saturday November 28th from 10:00 am-2:00 pm