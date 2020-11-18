New Chilliwack City Platform – Have Your Say with Engage Chilliwack

Chilliwack – As announced during the Tuesday council meeting, Chilliwack residents have a new way to have their say with the launch of Engage Chilliwack, an online engagement portal. Through this portal, residents can share opinions, ideas, and give feedback on City issues and projects that matter to them.“

In the past, we’ve gathered in meeting rooms, at City Hall, in parks and neighbourhoods,” said Mayor Popove. “Our community is diverse, and so are the ways you will be able to share your input with us.”

During this time when there are limits on the number of people that can gather safely, the City will collect feedback on specific projects using different engagement tools on Engage Chilliwack, such as surveys, FAQ pages, and message boards. Project leads will be identified for each project so residents can easily reach the City staff person overseeing a specific project.

“Providing opportunities to hear from residents to create a connected community is a Council objective,” said Mayor Popove. “Traditional methods like phone calls and emails are still encouraged for residents who want to use them. Engage Chilliwack offers a streamlined experience to get in touch and have your say online.”

Initial projects available for residents to weigh in on and learn about include this summer’s responsible alcohol consumption in City parks pilot project, the future Rosedale skate park, and the upcoming Teskey-Jinkerson connector road.

Visit engagechilliwack.com to view the platform and sign up to have your say.