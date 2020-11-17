RCMP Need Info on Highway 1 near the Vedder Road On Ramp Accident from November 12

Chilliwack – Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack is seeking witnesses to a pedestrian-involved collision that occurred on Highway 1 near the Vedder Road on-ramp on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



On November 12, 2020 at approximately 6:30 PM, Police and Emergency Services responded to a pedestrian-involved collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near the Vedder Road on-ramp near Chilliwack, BC.



Upon arrival it was determined that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the eastbound fast lane, severely injuring the pedestrian, a man in his thirties from the local area. Speed and impairment have been ruled out as causal factors in the crash and the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The pedestrian remains in hospital in serious condition.



Police would like to speak with the driver and/or occupants of a white SUV which narrowly missed the pedestrian who was then struck by the vehicle following the SUV.



Anyone with information regarding this collision who has yet to speak with police, is asked to call FVTS in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039, citing file 2020-47970.