Abbotsford – The AbbyPD Domestic Violence Unit continues to ask for your assistance in locating 39-year-old Ryan Allan JEFFREY who has two out-standing arrest warrants for breaching his release conditions. He may be using a yellow ’08 Kawasaki motorcycle. Have info? Call 604-859-5225.
Related Articles
37th Annual Police Honours Night At Government House
NBA Inspired Abby Bar Brawl
Abby Police Searching For Bank Robber – Lucas Bradwell
APD Warn Public Of Stranger Robbery/Assault
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Abby PD Searching for Ryan Allan Jeffrey on Out-Standing Domestic Violence Arrest Warrants"