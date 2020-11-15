Paramount Seniors Project Back in Front of Council On Tuesday – Changes + Improvements to the Proposal – Public Hearing

Chilliwack – The Paramount Seniors Project on Yale Road, across from the Algra Brothers Downtown development, moves to the next phase of City permits. This includes a November 17 public hearing.

Part of this Official Community Plan Bylaw Amendment includes the increase the maximum lot coverage requirement from 50% to 76%; and, decrease the minimum overall site landscape requirements from 20% to 18%.

Diane Janzen with CCS Chilliwack Community Services told FVN/chillTV that parking will be addressed. An increase in the maximum lot coverage requirement from 50% to 76% (includes parkade).

The applicant requests to rezone the subject properties to facilitate the construction of a 72-unit apartment complex along Yale Road. The proposed apartment complex includes a partially above-ground parkade and an unenclosed visitor parking area with vehicular access from Yale Road.

The maximum density permitted on the combined area of the subject properties is 79 units.

The parkade has been designed to accommodate all residential off-street parking spaces; the required visitor off-street parking spaces are proposed within an unenclosed parking area within the properties’ consolidated frontage. As the proposal includes 48 small apartment units, the reduced parking calculation (at a rate of 0.75 per unit) has been applied. The properties are situated within a Frequent Transit Route (with 20 minute or better weekday service frequency).

Janzen noted that BC Housing funding for the project is still months away and CCS hopes that BC Housing may provide more clarity by March 2021.