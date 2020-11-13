RCMP Searching For Missing Man – Lance Demare – Could be in Valley or Vancouver

RCMP/Lance Demare

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Lance Darin Demare, 38 of Chilliwack.  Police believe that Demare may be in Vancouver.

Photo of Lance Demare
Lance DEMARE is described as:

  • Caucasian male.
  • Height: 178 (5’10).
  • Weight: 109 kgs (240 lbs)
  • Hair: Short Brown (shaved)
  • Eyes: Brown

As police continue to search for Lance Demare they are asking the public to remain watchful for him. 
Police and family are concerned for Lance’s well-being, says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk media spokesperson for the UFVRD.
 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lance Demare is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

