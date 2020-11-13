chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Tara Teng”, Season 2, Episode 6 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Trish N Jenny meet Tara Teng, 2012 Miss Canada! Tara is currently B.C. Director of Operations for the Joy Smith Foundation Advocate for Women’s Empowerment and ending Human trafficking. http://www.joysmithfoundation.com/

Utterly Uncorked this week find’s the ladies sampling 2015 Ruffino Ducale Chianti Classico: Ruby red with garnet hues. The wine expresses a distinctive Tuscan bouquet of violet, cherry, and plum, with aromas of chocolate and spice. Intense aromas of violet, blackberry, cherry, and ripe plum with intriguing notes of cinnamon and clove.

Classic elegance and structure in which the fruit, tannins, and spices form a tightly woven balance, with a lingering finish of chocolate and coffee. Treasure Trails brings us to the Hope River Rotary Trail https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page….https://www.instagram.com/brittsguide/

