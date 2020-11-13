Abby PD Searching for Ryan Allan Jeffrey on Out-Standing Domestic Violence Arrest Warrants

Abbotsford – The AbbyPD Domestic Violence Unit is asking for your assistance in locating 39-year-old Ryan Allan JEFFREY who has two out-standing arrest warrants for breaching his release conditions. He may be using a yellow ’08 Kawasaki motorcycle. Have info? Call 604-859-5225.
