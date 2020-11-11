Chilliwack Independent Film Festival “Netflix-esque” Event – November 20 to December 6

Posted By: Don Lehn November 11, 2020

Fraser Valley – The 2020 version of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival will have a very different look this year, for obvious pandemic reasons.

The Chilliwack Independent Film Festival (CIFF) has partnered with Elevent to bring you a Netflix-esque CIFF experience this year.

Simply buy your CIFF 2020 Pass for only $7.99 and you’ll have full access to all 65 independent films to watch at your leisure.

Spanning across dozens of countries, the films brought to you by the CIFF Selection Committee showcase diversity, tone, emotion, and so much more that only independent film can put into words.

