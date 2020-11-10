Sook-Yin Lee Keynote Speaker for CIVL-FM and Fraser Valley Music Awards

Abbotsford – NOVEMBER 10 UPDATE – CIVL-FM is proud to announce the keynote speaker for the 2020 Fraser Valley Music Awards, legendary Canadian broadcaster, film-maker and actor, Sook-Yin Lee (MuchMusic, CBC), This year’s stream will take place on November 19th at 7 pm. Visit fvma.civl.ca to check out and listen to all of the nominees, and vote in the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote – voting deadline November 18th at 11:59 pm. #FVMA20 to support your favorite artists!

Lee is a Canadian filmmaker, musician, actor, and multimedia artist. The former MuchMusic VJ is an award-winning radio and TV broadcaster with CBC Radio, CBC TV, and the BBC.

Sook-Yin starred in John Cameron Mitchell’s groundbreaking LGBTQ movie Shortbus which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Year of the Carnivore, Leeʼs feature film debut as writer-director starring Cristin Milioti, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her work has been presented by Ottawa Art Gallery, Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto Dance Theatre, and Festival of New Dance.

In 2019 she wrote and starred in Unsafe at Canadian Stage that looked at questions of censorship and artistic freedom. Sook-Yin won the 2014 Canadian Screen Award for Best Performance by a Lead Dramatic Actress for her role as “Olivia Chow” in Jack. She has been twice nominated for Canadian Screen Awards for her original film scores and plays in the bands JOOJ co-led with Adam Litovitz and Lee & Gamble Unlimited. Her movie, Octavio is Dead! a supernatural ghost story starring Sarah Gadon and Rosanna Arquette won Best Director and Best Picture awards at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival 2018. Her feature movie Death and Sickness co-created with Dylan Gamble will premiere on CBC Gem in Canada on November 20. https://www.instagram.com/sookyinleee/ https://twitter.com/sookyinlee https://www.facebook.com/sookyin.lee/

NOVEMBER 4 UPDATE – The 50 nominees for 2020’s 5th annual Fraser Valley Music Awards are now available at CIVL-FM’s new fvma.civl.ca platform. Nominees are organized by genre there. All nominees are now eligible for the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote, open now by clicking here, and the grand prize of $2,500, as well as two consolation prizes, and category winners will receive $350 each in 10 competitive genres and 5 bestowed awards recognizing Youth, Queer, Indigenous, bImPOC and Female identifying artists.

From 71 applicants this year, the most since the inaugural 2016 FVMA’s, 50 artists ultimately received nominations, with 29 of them being first time nominees. Over 175 individual musicians were represented by applications submitted for this years’ awards. 14 of 21 repeat nominees are already previous winners, including only 1 from 2016 (Saint Soldier – Hip Hop), 1 from 2017, (Jada Klein – Youth), 7 from 2018 (Jenny Banai – Folk, elixir – Electronic, Loans – Punk, Alexis Lynn, Indigenous performer, Kellen Saip – Country, The Springmans – For and By Youth, The Kwerks – female performer) and 5 from last year (Hooper Turnt Sanger, James Buddy Rogers, Kristin Witko, Mackenzie Widdows and West My Friend).

2020 FVMA Nominees represent the following geographic areas in and around the FVRD:

2 Abbotsford/Langley (Devours, Jenny Banai)

7 Chilliwack (Aridonis, Mauvey, SURROUNDED BY SPIDERS, Like Bears!, Naxx, Kellen Saip, Boslen)

7 Langley (bathtowel, Mount Mike, Dance Alfred, West My Friend, J.D. Miner, Dale Sawatzky, DerbyTown)

7 Mission (elixir, Mackenzie Widdows, Anna Arrobas, KNOWN., Rebecca Sichon, Evereal, Roads Unknown)

11 Abbotsford (Gob of the sky, Kristin Witko, Chelsea Amber, House of the Future, The Kwerks, Jada Klein, JML, Vince Black, Loans, Natalie Faith, Summer Crush)

7 Surrey (Dianna Wallis, Hooper Turnt Sanger, Kid Fresh, Linda Szentes and Jazzlinks, Alexis Lynn, Glisha, The Sylvia Platters)

2 Aldergrove (The Springmans, Shamir Virgo)

1 Cultus Lake (Saint Soldier)

1 White Rock (Lovarra)

3 Maple Ridge (Ashley Pater, FARA, James Buddy Rogers)

Each nominee’s profile and songs can be found at fvma.civl.ca where you will also be able to stream the November 19th awards show live at 7 pm, featuring performances from nominees and a special keynote speech from a legendary Canadian broadcaster to be announced.

OCTOBER 11 ORIGINAL STORY – CIVL-FM was thrilled with the reception to 2018 Folk Award recipient Jenny Banai’s September release couchwalker, funded in part by prize money from her Fraser Valley Music Award. CIVL is now accepting submissions until October 19th for the 5th annual Fraser Valley Music Awards at the brand new website through www.civl.ca on October 9th.

Rules and Regulations can be found here

2020 FVMA Submissions can be made directly here

Still coming down the pipe by 2021, the release of the 2018 consolation prize that went to a pair of multiple time Fraser Valley Music Award nominees and former winners who also happen to be couples – Langley’s The Kwerks will be releasing a split album with Saint Soldier and Rozsa from Cultus Lake.