Abby PD Searching For Poppy Thieves

Abbotsford – Sadly this is a yearly occurrence.

Abbotsford Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this man who stole the Veteran’s poppy donation box from the Sandman Hotel located at 32720 Simon Ave.

On November 7, 2020, at 4 pm, this suspect entered the hotel and stole the poppy donation box and its entire contents from the front service desk area of the hotel.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-35 years old, 5’10″ tall, and medium build. He was wearing a tan baggy jackets and dark coloured jeans and a dark baseball hat.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225 or to text the Department at 22973 (abbypd).

AbbyPD file 2020-44928

APD

APD