Abby PD Need Info on Assault on 88 Year Old Senior

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police department responded to a report of an assault on Friday November 6th, 2020 at 10:43AM in the 32071 block of South Fraser Way. The victim, an 88-year-old Abbotsford resident, was walking on the sidewalk at the intersection of South Fraser Way at Cedar Park Place when he was shoved and fell to the ground.

Over the weekend, AbbyPD have been able to speak to the victim of this incident. The victim is able to advise that the person that was near him spoke English and believes he was purposely shoved as there was no one else around him.

There are conflicting descriptions of the person who may have shoved the victim; therefore, APD cannot provide a suspect description.

There is no indication at this time that this was racially motivated.

If you witnessed or have information regarding this incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.