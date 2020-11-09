Possible Snowfall On Valley Floor – Monday Afternoon/Evening

Fraser Valley – There is the possibility of snow in the Fraser Valley on Monday afternoon through to the evening. Snow accumulation is expected above 200 metres but that always leaves room for a dusting on the Valley floor.

From Environment Canada:

4:46 AM PST Monday 09 November 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall possible this afternoon and evening as a frontal system approaches with modified arctic air in place for the south coast.



A frontal system will arrive over the south coast this afternoon. The front combined with the modified arctic air in place will give the potential to produce accumulating snow for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres, including the Malahat Summit and Port Alberni Summit on Hwy 4. Wet snow is possible down to sea level on the mainland side where a cool easterly wind may keep surface temperatures just above the freezing mark. Snowfall amounts of up to 5 cm are possible mainly over higher terrain.



The front will move out of the region overnight.