On Line Info Session Helping Families Get Important Documents ie Birth Certificates, SIN Numbers, Tax Help

Chilliwack – November is Financial Literacy Month. The Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee in partnership with the Future Bright program of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver will be hosting free online information sessions helping parents access government grants for their children’s post secondary education. The highlight of the Future Bright Program is the one-to-one help available to families to get these free dollars. This means staff at Future Bright will help guide families to accessing the grants “every step of the way”, including getting missing documentation like birth certificates, SIN numbers, and even income tax filing support.

The three online workshops at the end of the month allow families to hear all about the program, but anyone can call the Future Bright number (604-520-1166) anytime to start the process.

These information workshops are part of the Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee’s Money for Living series and brings EFry’s Future Bright program to our community, recognizing that many families either do not know about the education grants, or do not realize that they do not have to contribute anything. According to a research, children with dedicated savings are 3x more likely to attend post-secondary and 4x more likely to graduate.

In addition, for a limited time, EFry is offering a $50 Walmart gift card, along with contributing matching funds when an RESP is opened, effectively tripling the value – all for free. There is a common belief that families must also contribute to the RESP – the Future Bright program aims to make sure people are fully informed, so they don’t miss opportunities for their children.

Information sessions will be held Nov. 24thfrom Noon–2 pm, Nov. 26thfrom 7:30–9:30 pm, & Nov. 28thfrom 9–11 am.

Register by calling 604-520-1166 or emailing futurebright@elizabethfry.com

Or you can just call 604-520-1166 to connect with staff who are ready with one-on-one help.