Mission RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Daniel Halak

Mission – Mission RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing person Daniel Halak.

Halak was last seen on November 2, 2020 in Mission.

He is described as:

Caucasian male;

168cm tall, 86kg;

Grey hair and brown eyes;

Wears glasses.

Halak is believed to be in his green 1998 Chevy Blazer with BC license plate JW213W.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of HALAK, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-711 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.