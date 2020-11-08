viaSPORT – New Provincial Health Officer Order Affecting the Lower Mainland, Valley

Vancouver – (viaSPORT media release) – On November 7, 2020, a new Provincial Health Officer Order was put in place for all individuals, places of work and businesses across the Lower Mainland. This includes all communities within the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions, with the exception of Hope, the Central Coast, Bella Coola Valley, the Sunshine Coast, Powell River and Howe Sound. This Order will be in effect for two weeks, from November 7 at 10 p.m. until Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. and focuses on four areas: social gatherings, travel, group physical activities, and workplace safety.

Although we will not have full details of the new Order until it is finalized and released, we do know:

Indoor competitions and games for sports that cannot maintain physical distance are suspended in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions for two weeks.

Indoor sports in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions that cannot maintain physical distance in games are able to conduct individual exercise activities and/or practices if physical distance measures can be maintained.

Travel for sports into or out of the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions is suspended for two weeks.

With respect to group indoor activities that increase the respiratory rate, we are working with government to clarify the Order’s impact on sport. What we do know is the following indoor group activities must also stop for two weeks in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions, including spin classes, yoga, group fitness, dance classes.

We are working with government to understand more how sports that organize indoor group physical activities will be affected. We will share more information as soon we learn more.

Provincial health officer orders are always a last resort, but right now these additional measures are required in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions. We need everyone to re-double our efforts to protect our communities.