Possible Snowfall On Valley Floor – Monday Afternoon/Evening

Fraser Valley – There is the possibility of snow in the Fraser Valley on Monday afternoon through to the evening. Snow accumulation is expected above 200 metres but that always leaves room for a dusting on the Valley floor.

From Environment Canada:

4:17 AM PST Sunday 08 November 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall possible Monday and Monday night as a frontal system approaches with modified arctic air in place for the south coast.



Modified arctic air will arrive over the south coast as a ridge of high pressure builds today. A frontal system will arrive over the south coast on Monday. The front combined with the modified arctic air in place will give potential to produce accumulating snow for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres. In Howe Sound where colder air will reside, snow is expected to accumulate near sea level.



The front will move out of the region Tuesday morning.