RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Tristan Jarett Soles

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP need your help in locating Tristan Jarett Soles, 22, of Chilliwack. Mr. Soles was last seen on November 1, 2020 in the 9100-block of Charles Street, Chilliwack.

Tristan Jarett Soles description:

RCMP

Indigenous male;

Height: 180 cm (5’10);

Weight: 114 kg (251 lbs);

Hair: brown;

Eyes: brown.

Last seen wearing black sweatshirt, sweat pants, and runners.

As investigators continue to search for Mr. Soles, they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are concerned for Tristan’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tristan Jarett Soles to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

