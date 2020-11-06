chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 5, 2020 – Imagine High, Willow Reichelt, Scott Fast (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 5, 2020 – Imagine High, Willow Reichelt, Scott Fast.
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
- COVID-19 outbreak at local dance school leads to potential spread in Chilliwack School system.
- Mail in ballot count is due on Friday for Provinicial Election.
- Chilliwack has a new School Board Chair!
AND
Chilliwack Minor Sports are on hold or shut down due to COVID-19
News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Willow Reichelt, Chilliwack School Board Chair
Interview: Brooke Haller & Janet Carroll, Imagine High Integrated Arts & Technical Secondary School
Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus Scott Fast, on US election results.
