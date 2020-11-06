chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 5, 2020 – Imagine High, Willow Reichelt, Scott Fast (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn November 6, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 5, 2020 – Imagine High, Willow Reichelt, Scott Fast.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

  • COVID-19 outbreak at local dance school leads to potential spread in Chilliwack School system.
  • Mail in ballot count is due on Friday for Provinicial Election.
  • Chilliwack has a new School Board Chair!

AND

Chilliwack Minor Sports are on hold or shut down due to COVID-19

News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Willow Reichelt, Chilliwack School Board Chair
Interview: Brooke Haller & Janet Carroll, Imagine High Integrated Arts & Technical Secondary School
Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus Scott Fast, on US election results.

