chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 5, 2020 – Imagine High, Willow Reichelt, Scott Fast (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 5, 2020 – Imagine High, Willow Reichelt, Scott Fast.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

COVID-19 outbreak at local dance school leads to potential spread in Chilliwack School system.

Mail in ballot count is due on Friday for Provinicial Election.

Chilliwack has a new School Board Chair!

AND

Chilliwack Minor Sports are on hold or shut down due to COVID-19

News Director: Don Lehn

Interview: Willow Reichelt, Chilliwack School Board Chair

Interview: Brooke Haller & Janet Carroll, Imagine High Integrated Arts & Technical Secondary School

Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus Scott Fast, on US election results.

