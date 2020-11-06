Abby PD Issue Their Own Overdose Alert

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department are warning the public of the increasing toxicity of drugs circulating through Abbotsford.

On October 18, Fraser Health released an overdose alert for Surrey, although a number of fatal ODs’s occurred in Chilliwack at the same time that alert was issued. The FVN original story is here.

This go round, instead of Fraser Health putting out the warning, its Abby PD.

Recent calls for service, along with information obtained through various investigations, have led the Abbotsford Police Department to issue public warning that the current opioid crisis has worsened. The toxicity levels are almost four times more potent and significant health implications causing a spike in drug-related overdoses and deaths is possible.



“We do not have the exact numbers of overdoses and deaths, but what our officers and street workers have been seeing is alarming,” said Inspector Tom Chesley of the Investigative Support Branch. “We do not want to wait for specific statistics to confirm our suspicions, which is why we are providing this information to warn our community about our concerns of these potential elevated dangers. Of particular concern, this increased toxicity is having a disproportionate effect on people in their 20’s. This warning is extended to all users.”



Please do not use drugs alone. Use one of the overdose prevention sites in Abbotsford. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, there is help, contact Project Angel at 604-835-5225.



For more information, please visit https://towardtheheart.com/opioid-od-awareness