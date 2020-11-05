Real Estate Professionals Urged to Stop Open Houses – Go Virtual

Vancouver—The regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in BC and the provincial association representing REALTORS® are calling on real estate professionals across the province to protect public health and safety by temporarily discontinuing open houses.

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in BC, the Real Estate Council of BC (RECBC), the BC Real Estate Association (BCREA), and the Office of the Superintendent of Real Estate (OSRE) are together strongly advising real estate professionals not to hold open houses for properties for sale or rent, to limit face-to-face interactions and to use virtual tools whenever possible.

Many Valley realtors that FVN and chillTV have spoken with, are already doing virtual tours.

Kim and Clarke Mallory – The market is super active and things are selling quickly. We prefer to be safe rather than sorry. Strange times. Wear your masks and stay safe everyone!

The recommendation to temporarily end open houses follows the issuing of an order last week by the Public Health Office limiting the number of attendees at an event in a private residence to six. Real estate professionals must follow the guidance from the public health office when conducting any in-person showings. Real estate professionals are advised to continue discussing the risks of in-person showings with their clients, and to recommend that their clients use virtual tools to show and view properties.

Darlene Hyde, CEO of BCREA, said “BC Realtors rose to the challenge of the first COVID-19 wave by embracing innovative virtual technologies to serve consumers while helping keep communities safe. With transmission rates increasing, Realtors can continue to show leadership in their communities by reducing in-person interactions, wearing masks and adapting to new public health guidelines and orders.”

Micheal Noseworthy, Superintendent of Real Estate, noted “It is important for the real estate industry to maintain public trust and confidence by continuing to work in a manner that protects the public. By following the advice and recommendations of the regulators, public health officials, and government, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, while continuing to provide essential real estate services that British Columbians rely on in their daily lives.”

Information for real estate professionals and consumers on the use of virtual tools and on how to safely conduct in-person showings is available at www.recbc.ca and www.bcrea.bc.ca.