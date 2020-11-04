Covid Case at Chilliwack Superstore (Loblaws)

Chilliwack – The Loblaw companies, which owns the Real Canadian Superstore, posted to their website on Wednesday November 4 that COVID cases were found at both the Chilliwack and Surrey locations.

November 4, 2020 Team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on October 30. Real Canadian Superstore, 14560 104th Ave, Surrey BC November 4, 2020 Team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on October 27. Real Canadian Superstore, 45779 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack, BC

Internal protocol has been put in place. The situation was also reported by Fraser Health.