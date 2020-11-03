Chilliwack Minor Hockey Presses Pause on the Ice

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association has pressed pause on all activities for the time being, as they deal with the recent COVID outbreaks in schools and other organizations.

On their website, Lee McCaw, the CMHA President posted a brief social media statement and asked parents to email him for more info:

Dear Valued CMHA Members,

Due to the current evolving Covid-19 Outbreak in Chilliwack the CMHA Board of Directors has decided to pause all CMHA activities effective immediately until further notice.

The Board of Directors did not make this decision lightly and have been in discussions for the past 24hrs using the information we have obtained from Fraser Heath. Depending on how the Chilliwack outbreak evolves over the next 7-10 days or potentially longer we will remain on a break.

This decision has been made in the best interest of our members, their families and our communities safety. We need to do our part to help stop the spread of this recent outbreak.

If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to reach out by email.

Lee McCaw

CMHA President info@chilliwackminorhockey.com