26 People at Chilliwack’s Capella Dance Academy Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Chilliwack – On Monday night, Fraser Health released a statement that they declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Capella Dance Academy located at Unit #3 & Unit #4- 7949 Venture Place in Chilliwack, after an individual at the dance academy tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, 26 individuals at the dance academy have tested positive for COVID-19. Case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

The owner of the academy has gone on record stating that they have stricter protocol’s that schools. Alreay this week, over 12 Chilliwack Schools were listed on the app BC School Tracker as having positive cases. Fraser Health had also put out a notice of a case at Hope Secondary School.

Chilliwack Giants Minor Football shut down their season as a precaution while Chilliwack Hawks Lacrosse closed over the weekend to go over their protocol.

Capella Dance Academy voluntarily closed on October 28, 2020. Fraser Health will inspect the site and FHA are continuing to work with the dance academy to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies. FHA are also working with the Chilliwack and Fraser-Cascades school districts to ensure they are informed of any potential exposure and are working together to ensure the safety of staff and students.