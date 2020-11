COVID Cases at Over 10 Chilliwack Schools Plus Hope Secondary

Chilliwack/Hope – What has become a routine notice from Fraser health. This time it was a notice sent to parents on Sunday evening, of a coronavirus case of an “individual” at Hope Secondary School.

10 other Chilliwack Schools also have reported cases and GW Graham has put a hold on athletics for the week as a precautionary point.

Again, Fraser Health will not say if this is a student, teacher, staff or volunteer. Students are asked to go to class.

Many parents are now using the app : BC School Covid Tracker

The list of current cases at Chilliwack schools:

Ecole La VĂ©rendrye

G.W. Graham secondary

Unsworth elementary

Little Mountain elementary

Vedder middle

A.D. Rundle middle

Vedder elementary

Chilliwack Senior secondary

Rosedale Traditional elementary

Sardis secondary

Unity Christian School

Chilliwack middle school