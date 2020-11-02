Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Show Replaces Parade on December 5

Chilliwack – Unfortunately due to COVID19, the Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade had to be cancelled this year. BUT… Rotary are excited to announce the Rotary Christmas Show presented by Harley Davidson and sponsored by the City of Chilliwack!

The perfect Holiday event for the whole family! Premiering December 5th on Chill TV! To kick off the countdown to the Rotary Christmas Show, enter to win TWO $25 gift cards from Hofstede’s Country Barn and All Things Being Eco by liking the Facebook post, following Hofstede’s Country Barn, and All Things Being Eco AND tag a friend in the comments!

Winner will be selected by random draw and announced on Friday, November 6th.

Check back in to see if you could be the lucky winner!

Thank you to Hofstede’s Country Barns and All Things Being Eco for donating these amazing prizes. This contest is not endorsed by Instagram/Facebook. Winner must be a Chilliwack resident and arrangements for prize pick up will be made once the winner has been announced. Also, how amazing is this new logo? Thank you to Kinetic Signs and Awnings Ltd for creating this!

At the October 20th Council meeting, Chilliwack Council approved $12,000 for a COVID replacement for the annual Rotary Christmas Parade.

In February 2019 the City of Chilliwack entered into a new agreement with the Chilliwack Fraser and Chilliwack Rotary Clubs procuring their services to coordinate and implement the annual Rotary Christmas Parade for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Last year’s televised parade on chillTV was MC’d by Katie MacKay and Don Lehn.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions on mass gatherings The Christmas Parade committee felt it would be inappropriate to host a parade that would see thousands of residents gather in the downtown core.

In lieu of the parade the Rotary Christmas Parade is proposing to host a one-hour Rotary Christmas Celebration for Children which would include a number of music, comedy, and skit themed performances and which will be broadcast live on ChillTV (YouTube Channel). The event would be hosted on December 5th at 5:30pm to allow for continuity between the celebration and the parade.

After the initial broadcast any person will have the ability to live stream the event throughout the month of December.

The Christmas Parade Committee receives a contribution from the City of Chilliwack in the amount of $12,000 which is less than the amount of $18,000 which is annually allocated for the parade.

The variety show will be promoted through local traditional media such as 89.5 The Drive, StarFM and the Chilliwack Progress.