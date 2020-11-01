Movember – The Time For Moustaches And Awareness For Prostate + Testicular Cancer, Mental Health/Depression/Suicide (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – You know the drill. Grow your Mo!

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

There are many ways to generate awareness and fund raising for the cause. Of Course, the pandemic has made this even more challenging in 2020.

Fundraising ideas can be found here.

Men’s health is in crisis. Men are dying on average 6 years earlier than women, and for largely preventable reasons.

Unchecked, prostate cancer rates will double over the next 15 years. Globally, testicular cancer is the most common cancer among men aged 15-39 years of age. And across the world, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day, with males accounting for 75% of all suicides.

Movember is uniquely placed to address this crisis on a global scale. We fund groundbreaking projects all over the world, engaging men where they are to understand what works best and accelerate change.