TV Movie “Always a Bridesmaid” Filming This Week in Maple Ridge – Parking Restrictions

Posted By: Don Lehn October 31, 2020

Maple Ridge – The TV Movie “Always A Bridesmaid” will be filming scenes at T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf on Mon. Nov. 2, and Memorial Peace Park on Tues. Nov. 3.

Work trucks will be parked on the south plaza of Memorial Peace Park for both days.

On Monday only, there will be several work trucks parked directly in front of T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf only.

Please see map and Notification Letter  for further details.

From Creative BC:

Local Production Company: CMW Autumn Productions Inc.
Producer: Gilles Laplante, Richard Greenhalgh
Director: Aubrey Arnason
Production Manager: Richard Greenhalgh
