Ryan Dyck – Chilliwack Photographer, Documenting Halloween Homes in Photos and Video (VIDEO)

Ryan Dyck Photography

Posted By: Don Lehn October 31, 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s Ryan Dyck (Ryan Dyck Photography) has shared some incredible photos and video of the scary ways that homeowners have worked to get their houses ready for this pandemic version or Halloween.

Downtown Chilliwack Area

8786 Butchart

46495 Chilliwack central

45581 Lewis

45903 Lewis

45512 Kipp

45601 Fernway


Sardis Area

5906 Cowichan St. 

5609 Kathleen

5362 Abbey Crescent (promotory)

6932 Coachlamp

7355 Leary Crescent

5996 Deerfield

6055 Glenmore

Ryan’s Facebook page is here.

