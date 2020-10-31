Fall Back to Standard Time Sunday @2AM – Is This (really) The Last… Time

Fraser Valley – “maybe the last time, I don’t know” – Rolling Stones

Here we go again. The Standard Time – time change and the call for the end of the resetting of the clocks.

The debate continues on whether or not BC should scrap the twice a year time change. Attorney General David Eby introduced legislation on October 31, 2019, to keep Daylight Saving Time all year round.

In a 2019 BC on line poll, 93 per cent were in favour of keeping DST all year long.

There are concerns from medical professional about SAD and sleep deprivation. Full time Daylight Saving time would see a 9 AM sunrise come December 21 (traditionally the “shortest” day of the year).

The new time zone would be called Pacific Time.

Pro sports teams like the Vancouver Canucks could see 8PM starts to stay in line for TV coverage.

So what about the other West Coast states in the US? The original plan was to wait for realign with the rest of the West Coast of North America.

Premier re-elect John Horgan has suggested: “One more season of patience. If the (United States) does not get its act together, I would suggest this is the last season of falling back and springing forward.

The bottom line – reset the clocks tonight or first thing tomorrow. Check the smoke alarms. Reset the timer on the coffee maker. … and get ready for 4:20PM sunsets.