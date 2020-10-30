New Interim Training Centre Planned for Mission Fire Rescue Service

Mission — Firefighters will soon have more opportunities to train locally at a new temporary training centre in Mission.

The training centre will include a variety of interior and exterior training activities including auto extrication, incident command management, ladder training, rope rescue and more. Currently Mission Fire Rescue Service crews often train in other communities in order to keep up with the standard of the profession.



The centre will not include live fire training to mitigate impact on the environment and surrounding businesses. Mission Fire Rescue Service response times will also not be impacted. “Training is the foundation of all the other great things we do in the Fire Service,” said Chief Mark

Goddard, Mission Fire Rescue Service “There is a motto that we have and it’s “train how you fight and fight how you train.” A dedicated space where skills can be honed and complex tactics are practiced not only will bolster value and pride in our ranks but improve the quality of our service to the community.”

The new training centre will be located at 7150 Bank Street.