chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “The Addams Family” Season 2, Episode 7 HALLOWE’EN Special! (VIDEO)

TOPICS:
chillTV

Posted By: Don Lehn October 30, 2020

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “The Addams Family” Season 2, Episode 7 HALLOWE’EN Special!.

It’s Killiwacked Ghoul Night!

Berris’ anger management session goes sideways when Douglas Wickers suggests hypnosis to delve into a deep dark secret.

Help celebrate the darkest night of the year as Chilliwack Tonight! does Hallowe’en in style as the Addams Family!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

