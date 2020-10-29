London Drugs, Carlton Cards Launch BE KIND Card Writing Campaign to Aid Poppy Trust Fund

Richmond – With COVID-19 concerns and precautions limiting volunteers and more people following guidance to stay home, London Drugs is launching a new campaign to help The Royal Canadian Legion with donations to its annual National Poppy Campaign. While poppy boxes will still appear at London Drugs locations – as they do every year – the retailer is hoping to help raise additional funds for Veterans through a new campaign in partnership with Carlton Cards.

BE KIND invites Canadians to send handwritten cards to friends, families, and neighbours, to show appreciation and brighten their day.

Donations made during the National Poppy Campaign go directly into the Legion’s Poppy Trust Fund. The funds raised locally are used locally to help with a range of supports and services for Veterans and their families. It can include emergency funding, helping Veterans get off the streets, completing benefit applications or establishing and supporting programs to help tackle operational stress injuries. Please visit https://legion.ca/ for more information.