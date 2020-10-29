Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network Urges Businesses to Review Safety Plans

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network is asking all Chilliwack businesses to review their COVID-19 safety plans, following recommendations from the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

During the provincial COVID-19 update on October 26, 2020, Dr. Bonnie Henry stated that it is their expectation that people will wear masks in all indoor public spaces, and businesses are asked to review their COVID-19 safety plans with this in mind.

“We all need to do our part to keep each other safe, especially with flu season at our door,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “I encourage all of our local business owners to make time in their schedule to take a good look at the safety measures they have in place now, and to see if there is any way they can improve.”

Physical distancing measures, occupancy limits, plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizing stations, contactless transactions, and requiring masks are some of the methods businesses have employed so far in order to operate safely. According to the provincial health officer, wearing masks in high-traffic areas, areas where you cannot maintain six feet of physical distance, or areas where you are around many people outside of your household will help protect you and people around you.

“There are some exciting developments underway in our downtown that we would like to see continue,” said Kyle Williams, Executive Director of the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association. “Ensuring your business has a safety plan in place will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help us support a strong downtown core.”

“As we move into holiday shopping season, it is an important time for many businesses,” said Leanna Kemp, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce. “Showing customers and staff that their safety is top of mind is the best way to ensure people continue to shop local.”

Chilliwack businesses with questions when reviewing their safety plans, or anyone with concerns about businesses or workplaces, should contact WorkSafeBC at 604.276.3100 in the Lower Mainland (toll-free within B.C. at 1.888.621.SAFE).