Capilano Hatchery Only Open Weekdays – Weekend Closure UFN

North Vancouver – The Capilano River Hatchery in North Vancouver has experienced a steep increase in visitors, which has become unsustainable. For the safety of staff and visitors and in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Hatchery will now be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The outdoor interpretive centre at Capilano Hatchery will be open to the public Monday to Friday between 8 am and 4pm.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that they are providing the safest possible educational experience for all visitors, while protecting staff, and may adjust hours accordingly.

For more information on current hours of operation, please visit https://www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/sep-pmvs/projects-projets/capilano/capilano-eng.html