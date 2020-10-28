Chilliwack Search and Rescue – High Streamflow Advisory Issued for Chilliwack River and Tributaries

Chilliwack – Chilliwack SAR – Search and Rescue have put out the word that the recent rain has brought on a High streamflow advisory that has been issued for the Chilliwack River and its tributaries. If you’re planning on fishing, please use caution. Wading out to a gravel bar is not a good idea!

The initial advisory was issued September 23, but the fall rains mean that the concern has not faded away.