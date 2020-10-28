Chilliwack School Board – Board Elections On Line – Friday October 30

Posted By: Don Lehn October 28, 2020

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board – Board Elections will be On Line – Friday October 30.

This is to elect a Board Chair, Vice Chair, BCPSEA Representative and Alternate, and BCSTA Provincial Councilor Representative and Alternate.

Pending a change in the results of the recent Provincial Election results, Current Board Chair Dan Coulter will become Chilliwack MLA therefore, his seat will need to be filled.

NOTE – The Special Regular Board Meeting: Elections Agenda Package has been posted on the school district website:

https://sd33.bc.ca/2020-2021

There is no public participation during a Special Regular Election Meeting. This meeting will be recorded and livestreamed.

