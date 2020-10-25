Agassiz-Harrison Museum Spooky History Halloween

Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Getting scary for a spooky time at the Agassiz-Harrison Museum. Learn some spooky, but true history while you take your little goblins for a Halloween selfie ($2.00) in the Haunted Parlor.

Learn about the news broadcast that scared the world, why plaque doctors of the 1300’s wore the bird like mask and how Sasquatch has roamed our woods for millenia.

The Haunted Parlor is rife with oddities and exotic items (from near and far), for you to investigate. Masks of many faces will greet you, green ghostly lights will mesmerize you and unique art will amaze you.

It’s family friendly fun until October 31.

Contact details are below.