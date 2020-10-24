Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Saturday October 24, 2020. Provincial Election Day, Good Weather for Voter Turnout.
Related Articles
FVN AM News Wednesday September 2 ,2020. Pig Farm Court Protest, Canucks Win, Big Bar Landslide (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Tuesday June 2,2020. CHWK Black Lives Matter Friday March, Did Your Kids Go To School? (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Tuesday April 14,2020. Local Flour Mill/Store Beating the COVID Odds, Mission Fire (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Monday May 4,2020. ATV Fatal Accident at Foley Lake, May the Fourth Be With You (VIDEO)
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "FVN AM News Saturday October 24, 2020. Provincial Election Day, Good Weather for Voter Turnout (VIDEO)"