BC NDP Get Their Majority – NDP’s Coulter Wins Chilliwack, Chilliwack-Kent and Other Valley Ridings – Too Close To Call – (chillTV VIDEO Re-Cap)

Fraser Valley/Victoria – For the first time in BC Political History, an NDP government has won a re-election.
Premier John Horgan goes back to Victoria with a majority. As of 11PM Saturday night, the NDP were leading or elected in 55 ridings, the Liberals with 29 seats and the Greens with 3. The greens needed two seats to retain official party status.
Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson did not officially make a concession speech although looking pale and withdrawn thanked his supporters and volunteers.
NDP’s Dan Coulter, Chilliwack’s School Board Chair upends Liberal John Martin and stops the Liberal stronghold on the riding.
Chilliwack-Kent is not so cut and dried. Kelli Paddon of the NDP and former Liberal now Independent Laurie Throness were in a dead heat with another indie, Jason Lum, making a strong showing. The 700 thousand + mail in ballots will play a roll in the final tally. But that won’t happen until November 13.
Elections BC Results as of October 24, 2020 11:45 p.m.
|Chilliwack
|Josue Anderson
|Independent
|205
|1.72%
|Andrew Coombes
|Libertarian
|144
|1.21%
|Tim Cooper
|BC Green Party
|1,294
|10.86%
|Dan Coulter
|BC NDP
|4,575
|38.39%
|Diane Janzen
|Conservative
|2,189
|18.37%
|John Martin
|BC Liberal Party
|3,511
|29.46%
|81 of 82 ballot boxes reported
|11,918
|100%
|Chilliwack-Kent
|Eli Gagné
|Libertarian
|239
|1.53%
|Jeff Hammersmark
|BC Green Party
|1,326
|8.49%
|Jason Lum
|Independent
|3,842
|24.61%
|Kelli Paddon
|BC NDP
|5,199
|33.31%
|Laurie Throness
|BC Liberal Party
|5,004
|32.06%
|88 of 89 ballot boxes reported
|15,610
|100%
|Electoral District
|Candidate’s Ballot Name
|Affiliation
|Total Valid Votes
|% of Popular Vote
|Abbotsford-Mission
|Aeriol Alderking
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|487
|2.84%
|Pam Alexis
|BC NDP
|6,605
|38.50%
|Stephen Fowler
|BC Green Party
|1,784
|10.40%
|Simon Gibson
|BC Liberal Party
|6,711
|39.12%
|Trevor Hamilton
|Conservative
|1,570
|9.15%
|97 of 98 ballot boxes reported
|17,157
|100%
|Abbotsford South
|Bruce Banman
|BC Liberal Party
|5,852
|46.40%
|Aird Flavelle
|BC Green Party
|1,448
|11.48%
|Inder Johal
|BC NDP
|4,167
|33.04%
|Laura-Lynn Thompson
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|1,144
|9.07%
|72 of 101 ballot boxes reported
|12,611
|100%
|Abbotsford West
|Michael de Jong
|BC Liberal Party
|6,436
|47.24%
|Kevin Eastwood
|BC Green Party
|1,078
|7.91%
|Sukhi Gill
|B.C. Vision
|66
|0.48%
|Michael Henshall
|Conservative
|1,338
|9.82%
|Preet Rai
|BC NDP
|4,705
|34.54%
|84 of 89 ballot boxes reported
|13,623
|100%
