chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Eugenics”, Season 2, Episode 6 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Eugenics”, Season 2, Episode 6.

Things getting decidedly political on the Chiliwack Tonight set, and maybe even a little controversial as Executive Producer and Programmng Director for chillTV, Geoff Edwards makes some demands for ‘WackWord that create a contentious rift between the hosts.

Nancy Guitar’s world goes askew as she shares her latest…and last (?) episode of the Mancy Detective & Advice Agency.

Rachel Caroline Plaza’s interview with musical guest Andrew Christopher fortunately saves the day, as does the VERY FIRST in studio recording on the Chilliwack Tonight! set of Andrew’s new single, “Hey Baby”, or as it is better known, “Baby Hey”, from the just released Artists In Isolation Vol. 2!

VERY CATCHY TUNE!

WATCH FOR NEXT WEEK’s GOULISH HALLOWE’EN Episode!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™