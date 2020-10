Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat!: “Jeff Harder, Ex Nihilo”, Season 2, Episode 3.

Trish N Jenny are travelling again, and BACK to wine country in Kelowna!

We get to meet entrepreneur, wine aficionado and owner of Ex Nihilo Vineyards, Jeff Harder!

You’ll also get the most of of Treasure Trails, and Utterly Uncorked this week, all from scenic Kelowna!

