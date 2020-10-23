chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Oct 22, 2020 – Final Push Towards Election Night (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Oct 22, 2020.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-It’s the home stretch for the BC 2020 Provincial Election!

-Transportation Ministry warns of La Nina Snow

AND

U Sports and Canada West Cancel Conference championships – UFV and TWU won’t play for any titles.

News Director: Don Lehn

For the election from a local perspective, watch this Saturday in this space for chillTV’s BC 2020: Election Night!, with your hosts Clint Hames & Bud Mercer with special guests:

Willow Reichelt

Kelly Velonis

John Les

Professor Scott Fast

…and, Don Lehn bringing you uptodate election results all night!

presented by Simpson Notaries

GOLD: Koller Epp Wealth Management Group of RBC Dominion…

SILVER:

Earls Chilliwack

Hofstede’s

Mark’s Chilliwack

