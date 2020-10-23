chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Oct 22, 2020 – Final Push Towards Election Night (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Oct 22, 2020.
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
-It’s the home stretch for the BC 2020 Provincial Election!
-Transportation Ministry warns of La Nina Snow
AND
U Sports and Canada West Cancel Conference championships – UFV and TWU won’t play for any titles.
News Director: Don Lehn
For the election from a local perspective, watch this Saturday in this space for chillTV’s BC 2020: Election Night!, with your hosts Clint Hames & Bud Mercer with special guests:
Willow Reichelt
Kelly Velonis
John Les
Professor Scott Fast
…and, Don Lehn bringing you uptodate election results all night!
presented by Simpson Notaries and sponsored by:
GOLD: Koller Epp Wealth Management Group of RBC Dominion…
SILVER:
Earls Chilliwack
Hofstede’s
Mark’s Chilliwack
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™
