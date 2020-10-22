Snow Potential Friday For Lower Levels In Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Ugggh. The “S” Word.

Early season wet snow over higher terrain is possible Friday morning as a modified Arctic airmass arrives on the coast. Below seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend.

A low pressure system will pass just off Vancouver Island Friday morning and move onto the Washington coast Friday evening. Meanwhile, Arctic air will advance southward through the B.C. interior. The onset of precipitation combined with falling temperatures will bring a risk of wet snow to neighbourhoods and roadways above 300 m.

The system will move out of the region Friday evening but a cold airmass settling in behind will ensure temperatures remain 5 to 8 degrees below seasonal normals.

10:37 AM PDT Thursday 22 October 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

11:01 AM PDT Thursday 22 October 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

More early season snowfall expected on Friday as Arctic air arrives. Below seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend.



A low pressure system will pass just off Vancouver Island Friday morning and move onto the Washington coast Friday evening. Meanwhile, modified Arctic air will advance southward through the B.C. interior. By Friday afternoon, the Arctic front is expected to reach Kamloops and pile up against the east side of the Rockies.



With a somewhat cool airmass already in place, widespread snow is expected from Bella Coola and Whistler eastward to 100 Mile and the southwest interior, and further to the Kootenays and parts of the Columbias. Snow may become mixed with rain over southern and eastern portions of this area. Currently, forecast snowfall amounts range from 5 to 15 cm.



In the wake of the low, a drying trend begins on Saturday as the Arctic air spreads through the rest of the southern interior. Temperatures of 10 degrees below seasonal normals are expected through the weekend.