“Truck-or-Treat’ Drive-Thru Event at Abbotsford’s Tradex

Abbotsford – Tradex, Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Unitech Construction Management, Abbotsford Tech District and the City of Abbotsford are teaming up for a ‘Truck-or-Treat’ Drive-Thru Event for Abbotsford residents on October 31st to spark community engagement and connection.

This free Halloween Drive-Thru event will provide an opportunity to safely trick-or-treat at TRADEX from 12pm-5pm on Halloween Day. Five foodtrucks will also be onsite with food available for purchase.

You will then drive by the Trick-or-Treat zones, where local Abbotsford organizations will be handing out free treats & giveaways. Everyone is encouraged to dress up and join in the fun!

This event made possible through the generous support of sponsors Unitech Construction Management and Abbotsford Tech District with additional support from Real Canadian Superstore & CHALO FreshCo Abbotsford locations.

Non-perishable food items and donations will be accepted for Abbotsford’s Archway Food Bank.

Enhanced hygiene and physical distancing practices will be in place for the distribution of treats and giveaways.

Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct.31st

Location: Tradex Parking Lot, 1190 Cornell Street Abbotsford

Time: 12pm-5pm

Admission is free