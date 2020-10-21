chillTV BC 2020: Election Night!, presented by Simpson Notaries

Fraser Valley – chillTV is proud to announce our stellar lineup for:

BC 2020: Election Night!, presented by Simpson Notaries – 7:30PM Saturday night October 24.

Your hosts for the evening are Clint Hames, former Mayor of Chilliwack, and Bud Mercer, current City Councillor for the City of Chilliwack.

Joining Clint & Bud we’ll have guests throughout the evening

Willow Reichelt, Chililwack School Board Trustee

Kelly Velonis, of the Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resource Society, and Chilliwack Liberal Candidate in the 2019 Federal election.

John Les, Former Mayor of Chilliwack, and Former MLA for Chilliwack

Scott Fast, UFV Professor Emeritus in political science.

Don Lehn, chillTV News Director will be providing updates throughout the evening.

Special thanks to our sponsors, Simpson Notaries & Mark’s Chilliwack!

Watch this space for more details!

Stay with chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™